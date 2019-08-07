Suspects arrested on multiple charges of drug possession after traffic stop near Stinnett

A man and a woman were arrested on multiple charges of drug possession Tuesday night after a traffic stop was conducted on Highway 136 south of Stinnett.

Dalton Browning, 23, and Michelle Siburo, 26, are each arrested on seven charges, the most serious being a second-degree felony, according to a Hutchinson County Jail officer.

The two suspects were in transit from Colorado to Florida when they were stopped by Hutchinson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Blaik Kemp, according to a Facebook post by the Stinnett Police Department.

During the traffic stop, probable cause was obtained to conduct a search of the vehicle, according to the post. Stinnett Police Officer Edwards arrived to assist Kemp with the search while on scene a probable cause search resulted in finding the following illegal controlled substances and narcotics including heroin, cocaine, LSD, Xanax, marijuana, THC substances and MDMA also known as Ecstacy.

As of Wednesday afternoon, bond had not yet been set for Browning and Siburo, who were being held at the county jail.