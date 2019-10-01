Suspect wanted in Arizona arrested in Hutchinson County

A man wanted in Arizona was recently picked up by local authorities.

Clayton Miller Gray was arrested by the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 26 on a warrant for terroristic threat cause of fear of imminent serious bodily harm and a parole hold out of Arizona Department of Corrections.

He was being held on Monday at the Hutchinson County Jail.

An officer at the jail said Gray has a local warrant and was not certain when Gray will be sent back to Arizona. She said she could not release any further information about Gray.

In April 2017, Gray was arrested in Scottsdale, Arizona, after striking a victim in the head with a steel chain after hearing he had been fired from his job, according to the website of ABC15 in Phoenix.

Scottsdale police reported that on April 8 a sales associate from a Texas leather company attacked another man.

Gray, who was 31 at the time, had been with the company for about 11 years and was told of his firing that morning, according to ABC15.

Witnesses at businesses in the area said Gray was trespassing and acting erratically earlier that day.

About 11 p.m. that night, Gray allegedly grabbed a steel chain, swung it and hit a man in the head causing a two-inch gash requiring 12 staples to close.

Scottsdale police said Gray has a history of methamphetamine use and trafficking. Gray reportedly admitted to using a “Molly pill” earlier that day.

Scottsdale police said Gray had worked motorcycle events across the country and is from Borger.

Gray was charged with aggravated assault, according to ABC15.