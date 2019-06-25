Study: Borger ranks 19th in Texas for shortest commute time

The average commute time for the Borger workforce is 15.7 minutes, according to a study just released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

With that average commute time, Borger ranks 19th in the state for shortest commute times.

The study compared commute times based on zip codes then ranked the 50 best commutes and 50 worst commutes.

Amarillo’s 79106 zip code closely followed Borger — which only has one zip code — with an average commute of 15.8 minutes.

The estimates come from the the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey data.

Everyone hates sitting in traffic, so less time commuting means more time for work, family and fun, according to the survey.

Fort Hood’s 76544 zip code ranked No. 1 with a 10.6 minute commute.

So which Texas zip codes have the longest commutes?

If you guessed somewhere in or around the DFW Metroplex, you guessed correctly.

Dallas’ 75217 zip code ranked 49th with an average commute of 34.2 minutes, and Prosper — which perhaps not ironically is a “prosperous” suburb of the DFW Metroplex — ranked 50th at 34.3 minutes.

The Lone Star State’s capital, Austin, ranked 35th for its 78705 zip code. The average commute there is 16.6 minutes, which seems short if you’ve ever had the unpleasant experience of driving in downtown Austin during rush hour.

To see the complete rankings, visit unitedstateszipcodes.org. There are many other rankings on the web site, such as cheapest houses and rents, best income equity and highest percentage of post graduates.