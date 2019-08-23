As students return to school, Snack Paks 4 Kids helps ensure they don’t go hungry

Studies have shown that food insecurity not only affects the health and well-being of school-age children, but their education as well. According to FeedingAmerica.org, 22 million children receive free or reduced-price meals through the National Lunch Program and the National Breakfast Program. However, school meals are sometimes the only meals some children reliably receive during the week, which means on weekends many of those children go hungry.

Locally, Dyron and Kelly Howell sought to end weekend hunger for children in Amarillo after discovering Amarillo was the largest city west of Dallas without a weekend backpack food program for children. On Sept. 3, 2010, the first 10 Snack Paks 4 Kids were delivered to hungry students at Will Rogers Elementary School in Amarillo. They received a bag containing enough food to get them through the weekend.

The program has since grown and now serves more than 10,000 kids in 51 school districts.

Each Snack Pak contains new, brand-name food that requires no adult supervision to prepare. One-hundred percent of all donations given to SP4K are used to purchase food for hungry children food. SP4K’s success is thanks in part of various partnerships and the volunteers who donate their time.

In Borger, volunteers can assist in setting up the packing room, packing sacks, and delivering totes to the campuses. They also need volunteers to pick up the empty totes and bring them back to the Borger ISD Administration Building.

The Borger Snack Pack 4 Kids packs sacks on the second Tuesday of each month at the Administration Building, located at 200 Ninth St.

Updates throughout the year can be found on the Borger Snack Pak 4 Kids Facebook page. For information contact Barbie Schroeder at 806-273-4345 or barbie.schroeder@borgerisd.net.