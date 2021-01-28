Stinnett Police Chief "cheats" the system

Updated 1/28/2021 at 4:11 p.m

The City of Stinnett Police Chief has been put on administrative leave following allegations that surfaced on Facebook on Monday. Collier was put on Administration leave Wednesday afternoon according to a statement from Stinnett City Manager Durk Downs. Down's stated in his release that Collier was put on administrative leave following allegations of a violation of city policy. However, Downs did not specify which policies that Collier may have violated.

Collier is allegedly involved in a love triangle that includes a wife, two fiances, and countless girlfriends. Cecily Steinmetz and Kristi Shaffer both surfaced on Facebook Monday stating that they were engaged to the small-town police chief. Steinmetz, from Amarillo, started dating Collier in 2020 after meeting him on a dating site and soon became engaged to him. Steinmetz had a friend discover an anniversary post made by Collier on Facebook to his wife, Opal, which tipped her off that Collier was married and living a double life. Soon, after Steinmetz made a post on Facebook about being engaged to Collier another woman named Kristi Shaffer, of Kansas, surfaced and the plot thickened as she too stated that she was engaged to Collier. Since then several girlfriends have also came forward and said they to were dating Collier.

Steinmetz has also posted annulment papers on Facebook, which she says Collier gave her, that show his marriage to his wife, Opal, had been annulled. The Borger News-Herald reached out to the 108th District Court listed on the annulment papers on Thursday afternoon and was told by the court administrator, "that the cause numbers on their paperwork end with the letter E. That the annulment paperwork is not out of Potter County or 108th District Court."

Steinmetz has stated since her original post, allegedly, that Collier would often visit her on duty in the City of Stinnett patrol car and has posted video on Facebook showing him leaving her home in uniform.

This is a developing story...Borger News-Herald will continue to follow this story and provide any information as it becomes available.