Updated 1/28/2021 4:55 p.m. Statement from Cindy Barkley Sgt. Texas Dept of Public Safety: “On Tuesday, Jan. 26, the Hutchinson County District Attorney’s Office requested the Texas Rangers conduct a criminal investigation into Jason Collier, 41, of Stinnett. Collier allegedly sent a text message to the victim with a fraudulent government record attached. The document was a fraudulent marriage annulment. This afternoon, the Texas Rangers arrested Collier and booked him into the Hutchinson County Jail on the charge of tampering with a governmental record/with the intent to defraud (state jail felony). The bond was set at $10,000. The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available. Any additional inquiries need to be directed to the Hutchinson County District Attorney’s Office.”

Breaking News: Jason Collier, Stinnett Police Chief, arrested by Texas Rangers...he has resigned his position as Chief of Police, as well. Monica Sepulveda Hutchinson Jail Captain has verified Collier has been booked into Hutchinson County Jail on a Tamper with Governmental Record charge, $10,000 bond....Borger News will provide more information as it becomes available. More info available on www.borgernewsherald.com.