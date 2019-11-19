Stinnett City Council amends 2019-20 budget

The Stinnett City Council met in regular session on Monday evening at 6 p.m. at the fire training room in Stinnett. In attendance were Mayor Colin Locke and Aldermen Andy Trahan, Ralph Batenhorst, Jamie Jimenez and Jeff Irvin. City Manager Dirk Downs and City Secretary Stacie Miller were also in attendance. Alderman Justin Hart was absent.

The meeting was called to order by Locke at 6 p.m. First on the agenda was the review of October 2019 transactions and review of the regular council minutes from the October meeting.

After a few questions from Irvin and Jimenez on different expenditures both items were approved by all council members.

For the complete story, subscribe to our E-edition. Single editions can be purchased for 75 cents each.