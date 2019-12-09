Stinnett businesses, vendors host first Jingle Hop

Local businesses and vendors in Stinnett stayed open late on Wednesday evening to display their products and goods for the community to purchase.

The first ever “Jingle Hop” was held from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Stinnett resident Denice Thomas said, “We usually have a craft show but this is the first year to do the Jingle Hop.”

Thomas ran the concession stand at the community building during the Jingle Hop and served up yummy nachos, Frito pie, and hot dogs to area shoppers.

Businesses participating in the event included Feathered Lace, Adams Ink, Krieg Bookkeeping & Consulting, Tribal Fitness & Nutrition and Cheytown Customs.

Area vendors also participated.

“We have booths selling make-up, purses and wallets, cookware, and a little everything,” said Thomas.

In total, 13 vendors participated at the Stinnett Community Building.

Celicia Rowe, a local vendor, said, “We have done really good. It’s been a good turn out.”

The Stinnett Volunteer Fire Department also held a meet-and-greet with Santa Claus at the fire station. Kiddos were treated to hot chocolate and Christmas cookies and also had the opportunity to make ornaments.