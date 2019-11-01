Stepping Stone Learning Center to host murder mystery fundraiser with ‘80s theme

Stepping Stone Learning Center is hosting a murder mystery fundraiser. The event will be held on Nov.16 at the Borger Country Club (599 Broadmoor St.) from 6:30 to 10 p.m. The evening will include a DJ, dancing, finger foods and donation items.

The event will be featured around a murder mystery game similar to the board game Clue where attendees will try to figure out who murdered the game’s victim. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1980s prom attire. All attendees will be included in the murder mystery.

The fundraiser will help the learning center with start-up costs.

According to Linda Blackwell, a Stepping Stone board member, “We have a great deal of things to get done before we can open our doors including purchasing curriculum, building renovations, playground construction, and other miscellaneous things that we have to have in place for the state inspection.”

Tickets are $50 per person.

To purchase tickets, stop by the Borger Chamber of Commerce from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 or Tuesday, Nov.5. Tickets also can be purchased by visiting Sarah Webb at Borger Bank or by contacting Ellen Fulton at 1-918-332-6021.