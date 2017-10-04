State Sen. Seliger hosting Borger town hall Oct. 5

State Senator Kel Seliger (R-Amarillo) will visit Borger to host a town hall Thursday, October 5. The town hall begins at 10:45 a.m. and continues to 11:45 a.m. at Borger's City Hall. City hall is located at 600 N. Main St. The public is invited to attend, ask questions and visit with Sen. Seliger. The town hall is part of Seliger's annual tour meeting with residents of the Texas Panhandle, South Plains and Permian Basin.

Seliger will also be the guest speaker at the Hutchinson County Republican Women's monthly meeting the same day. The meeting begins at noon at the Lone Sutphens Restaurant located at 303 N. Cedar St. in Borger. The public is invited and asked to use the restaurant's north door entrance.

Sen. Seliger grew up in Borger and is the former mayor of Amarillo. He has represented the citizens of District 31 in the Texas State Senate since 2004. District 31 stretches from the Panhandle south to the Permian Basin including all of Hutchinson County. His district office in Amarillo is located at 410 S. Taylor St. Suite 1600. The district office phone number is (806) 374-8994.