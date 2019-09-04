State Rep. Price to speak in Borger on Sept. 5

The public is invited to hear State Rep. Four Price speak at the next Hutchinson County Republican Women's regular meeting at noon on Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Opportunities Center, 900 Illinois St. in Borger.

Charlotte Martin, president of the Hutchinson County Republican Women, said Price will likely talk about the 2019 Texas legislative session, which recently came to a close.

A fourth-generation Texan from Amarillo, Price advocates for constituents residing in five Texas Panhandle counties that comprise District 87 — Hutchinson, Carson, Moore, Potter and Sherman.

In 2018, Price was re-elected to his fifth term with no opposition in the general election after winning a contested primary by garnering more than 78% of the district-wide vote and with over 80% voter support in his home county of Potter.

Having been born and raised in the Texas Panhandle, Price brings to the Texas Capitol a strong sense of conservative values and a deep love of the Lone Star State, Martin stated in an email. As a young man, he learned the importance of one's word and the value of a dollar by working on area farms and ranches. These character traits of integrity, hard-work, and results-oriented leadership define Price's advocacy for his constituents at the Texas Capitol.

In January, Price was appointed to chair the House Calendars Committee, which is responsible for determining which items of proposed legislation are scheduled for debate in the Texas House Chamber. Price also was selected to continue his service on the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Public Health Committee. Additionally, Price was selected to serve on the House Redistricting Committee. He continues to co-chair the Health and Human Services Transition Legislative Oversight Committee. Price has served on numerous other committees throughout his tenure.

For his legislative work, Price has been recognized by many diverse organizations, including being named to the 2017 Top Ten Best Legislator List by Texas Monthly magazine. Among his recent honors and awards are:

• 2019 Telemedicine & Health Information Recognition, Texas HIMSS.

• 2019 Family Champion Award, Texas Council on Family Relations.

• 2018 Champion for Children Award, Texas Coalition of Homes for Children.

• 2018 Courageous Defense of Life Recognition, Texas Alliance for Life.

• 2018 Patient Advocacy Award, Texas Academy of Family Physicians.

• 2018 Guardian of Small Business Award, NFIB Texas.

• 2018 M. Diane Allbaugh Texas Heroes for Children Award, National Center for Missing & Exploited Children/Texas Office.

• 2018 Carmen Miller Michael Mental Health Advocate Award, Mental Health America of Greater Dallas.

• 2018 Public Policy Award, Texas Suicide Prevention Council.

Price is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin with a B.B.A. degree in finance and a graduate of Saint Mary's University School of Law in San Antonio. Price has practiced law for more than 20 years. He currently is a vice president and trust officer for an Amarillo financial institution. Price was raised from childhood in the Texas Panhandle and graduated from Amarillo's Tascosa High School. He and his wife, Karen, live in Amarillo and are the parents of four adult children and active members of a local church.

Women can join Hutchinson County Republican Women as full members and men can join as associate members. The organization meets at noon on the first Thursday of every month at the Opportunities Center.

For more information, call Charlotte Martin at 806-273-8363.