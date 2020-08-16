Staff members at Borger Intermediate School test positive for coronavirus

Staff members at Borger ISD have tested positive for coronavirus. Borger ISD issued the following statement on Saturday afternoon, “Borger ISD has been notified that some staff members who work for Borger Intermediate School have tested positive for COVID-19. Contact tracing has been done with staff members.

The campus has been deeply sanitized per TEA guidelines and will receive a second round of deep cleaning before face to face instruction begins Monday morning. Our health and safety protocols are listed in our Back to School Information at www.borgerisd.net.

Due to the number of staff quarantined because of positive tests and contact tracing, parents who have chosen face-to-face instruction might consider remote instruction for the first 2 weeks. If you would like to switch to remote for these first 2 weeks, please contact the school Monday morning. However, if would still like to send your child to school or do not have a device or internet, we will be open for instruction.

This information was also sent in an email to BIS parents. If you did not receive the email, please contact the BIS office Monday to make sure we have the correct email information.”

Borger ISD is scheduled to start the new school year on Monday, August 17.