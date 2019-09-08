Spearman native assumes AgriLife Extension’s family, community health agent position

BORGER – Eadie Bradford of Panhandle has been hired as the new Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service family and community health agent for Hutchinson County, effective Sept. 1. Bradford, however, is no stranger to the agency or its programs.

A Spearman native, she said she knew after she earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Texas Tech University, she wanted to someday be an AgriLife Extension agent and be a part of the 4-H program she grew up with.

But soon after graduating college, Bradford received an offer from the Vernon school system and that set her on a path in public education for 27 years. She has worked the past 21 years for the Panhandle school district as a fourth-grade teacher and a family and consumer sciences teacher, after working as an elementary teacher in both the Vernon and Aspermont school districts.

“I feel like I have always been a part of AgriLife Extension as the wife of an agent and a 4-H mom for 20 years, with one child still in high school,” she said, adding her husband, Jody Bradford, is the agriculture and natural resources agent for Carson County.

“When an AgriLife Extension opening arose in a neighboring county, I saw it is an opportunity to bring my career full circle and fulfill a college dream,” she said. “It is a fantastic way to close one chapter in the classroom, but still get to keep teaching and get back to my roots in 4-H.

“I want to continue to teach family and consumer sciences, and while I love kids, I look forward to reaching out to the adult population as well. I want to work with people of all ages and am excited about the many AgriLife Extension programs we can offer.”

AgriLife Extension has previously recognized Bradford twice with the Carson County Distinguished 4-H Leader Award.

“We are thrilled to have someone with Eadie’s skills and experience join the North Region team,” said Brandon Dukes, AgriLife Extension district director, Amarillo. “She will be able to use the skills she has developed in her career to reach 4-H members and adults in Hutchinson County focusing on nutrition and healthy living.”