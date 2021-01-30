Sparklight® Business Offers Internet Backup Service to Small, Medium Sized Businesses

Sparklight® Business today announced the launch of Internet Backup Service – a solution that allows small and medium-sized businesses to keep their internet service, as well as mission-critical devices such as credit card and point-of-purchase machines, operating in the event of a service outage.

Whether it's due to a major disaster, construction-related fiber cut or a simple power outage, internet service disruptions can be costly for businesses. Internet Backup Service is a wireless solution that prevents downtime in the event of a service outage by immediately and seamlessly directing internet traffic to pass along a wireless network.

“With the many challenges businesses are facing during these difficult times, it’s crucial for operations to continue uninterrupted and for sales and information to keep flowing,” said Chris Boone, Sparklight Senior Vice President of Business Services and Emerging Markets. “Internet Backup will help avoid downtime and achieve necessary continuity of service, giving businesses peace of mind that critical devices will continue operating, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”