Southside Baptist announces new pastor

Southside Baptist Church, 1010 Tyler St., has announced the arrival of a new pastor, Grady Burkhalter. Burkhalter and his family hale from Temple Baptist Church in Dumas. Burkhalter and his wife, Leslie, have three children, Addison, 8, Gracie, 10, and Straton, 14.

The Burkhalters reside in Dumas, where Grady he is the owner/operator of Burkhalter Truck and

Auto Repair.

The new pastor said his goal in life is to serve Jesus Christ and to lead others to their salvation through Jesus Christ.

The membership of Southside Baptist Church invites everyone to hear Burkhalter preach the word of God and become a born-again Christian and have eternal life in Heaven.

Burkhalter is planning the first Southside Baptist Church motorcycle run to be held Aug. 11. Services will begin at 11 a.m. with visiting Pastor Allen Hatch.

There will be finger foods after the service and the motorcycle run will follow shortly afterward.

When the motorcyclists return, there will be a barbecue, other food and games.

Then at 6:30 p.m., there will be a second service with Hatch officiating.

For more information about the motorcycle run, call 806-274-8816.