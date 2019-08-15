Slim Pickens band to perform at Howdy Neighbor Day in Fritch

The Slim Pickens band from Elk City, Oklahoma, will perform from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, at Howdy Neighbor Day in Fritch. This year, Fritch will celebrate 60 years as a city.

Those of us of a certain age will remember the cowboy actor Slim Pickens. A band member told the New-Herald that the band’s name is a tribute to the great actor, who is famous for his off-beat roles in “Dr. Stranglove” and “Blazing Saddles.”

The band member admitted they are not “high tech,” but do have a Facebook page. Be advised there is an “East Coast” band also called Slim Pickens on Facebook, but the one performing in Fritch is from the Sooner State.

The band consists of Paul Shields on the steel and electric guitar and vocals, Chris Gathings on acoustic and electric guitar and vocals, Charles Eddy on lead guitar and vocals, Bobby Cook on bass guitar and vocals, and Hosie Moss on drums and vocals.

Howdy Neighbor Day begins at 10 a.m. with a parade along Broadway and then several events that precede the concert, including a pageant at 11 a.m., CCS horseshoe tournament at noon, watermelon eating contest at 1 p.m., talent show at 3 p.m. and a barbecue at 6 p.m. All of those events will be held at the city park, where food vendors will be set up.

For more information, call event director Abby White at 806-220-6441.