Skellytown sizzles and chills on the 4th

SKELLYTOWN — As temperatures on Thursday approached the 100 degree mark, Skellytown residents enjoyed a free meal provided by the Skellytown Volunteer Fire Department. The heat didn’t seem to deter the fun, as residents gathered to eat and socialize in the SKVFD’s fire station at the center of town.

“We’ve been doing this every year for quite some time,” said Fire Chief Jacob Clifton. “We serve hot dogs and hamburgers and always run out.”

The SKVFD is a nonprofit with a roster of about 25 volunteers.

The department was called into action during the event to put out a small grass fire at Cabot Camp.

A fireworks show was put on at night on a concrete area next to the baseball field by the Soldiers for Christ motorcycle church. Also at the ballpark, residents were allowed to shoot off their own fireworks. As a firefighter, Clifton obviously is concerned about people accidentally starting fires with fireworks.

“It’s easier to handle if everybody is in one place instead of spread out over miles,” he said.

For the first time, the SKVFD had set up a fireworks stand to sell fireworks.

The department also had set up a concession stand and held a 50/50 raffle.

Soon after the fire trucks came back from the grass fire, one of the smaller trucks moved into a grassy area and the kids got to spray water on each other.