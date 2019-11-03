Shades of Buble to perform In Borger on Nov. 5

In celebration of the hugely successful career of Michael Buble, Shades of Buble is bringing all of his biggest hits to the stage at Borger Senior High School, 100 W. First St. on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. Single tickets for this event are $30; $5 for students. Season tickets to Tri-City Music Concert Association’s 2019-20 series are now available; subscriptions to the four-concert lineup are $40 (adults), $35 (seniors), and $100 (family). For more information, please call 806-274-4981.

Shades of Buble celebrates the continuing career of multiple Grammy Award-winning recording artist Michael Bublé by performing his incredible catalog of music while adding the sensational three-part harmony sound made popular by those famous “guy-groups” from the 1950s and 60s. Delivering a set list comprised only of songs recorded or performed live by Michael Bublé, this world-class act honors – but doesn’t imitate – the sophistication, retro style, and high-energy fun that Bublé himself brings to his concerts while engaging new fans with thrilling new vocal arrangements. Click Here To View A Video Of Shades of Buble.

The Tri-City Music Concert Association has been presenting nationally acclaimed artists to Hutchinson County and the Panhandle of Texas since 1948. This all-volunteer nonprofit organization, in partnership with their patrons and sponsors, is committed to enriching the cultural life of Borger and the surrounding communities through live performances offered at affordable, family friendly prices.

Live On Stage, Inc. provides excellent, affordable, entertainment attractions and support services to an American community of concert presenters.