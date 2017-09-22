Sen. Seliger announces re-election bid for state senate seat

State Sen. Kel Seliger announced his re-election bid to represent District 31, a 37-county area which includes all the Hutchinson County. Sen. Seliger grew up in Borger and served four-terms as Amarillo's mayor before winning election to the State Senate in 2004. "I work for the working Texans of the Permian Basin and Panhandle to bring proven conservative results," Seliger said in a news release. "It will be that way as long as I'm in the Senate."

Seliger faces two Republican primary challengers in the March 6 primary. Amarillo restaurateur Victor Leal and former Midland Mayor Mike Canon have announced they will challenge Seliger. Canon lost to Seliger in the 2014 GOP primary by 5 percentage points. Seliger recently announced he's embarked on a series of town halls across the district. According to Texas Ethics Commission filings in July, Seliger has over $1.7 million to fund his re-election bid.