See You at the Pole brings students together to worship

Students across the area met outside their schools for See You at the Pole Day. This rally at West Texas Middle School in Stinnett was a student-led worship and prayer that was held nationally this year on Sept. 25. Students at Borger High School also held a prayer. (photo by Jessica Ozbun)
Staff Writer
Friday, September 27, 2019
STINNETT, TX

Category: