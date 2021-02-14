SBTC Disaster Relief Prepared to Respond to Historic Winter Storm

Grapevine, TX -Volunteers with the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief (SBTC Disaster Relief) are ready to help as the Lone Star State braces for what appears to be an historic winter storm.

Chainsaw crews and possibly feeding units will be deployed as needs emerge, according to SBTC DR Director Scottie Stice.

“What makes this situation so unique is that it is such a large event,” Stice said. “Cold temperatures across two thirds of the state with snow and ice on the ground and lots more coming. It’s also unique because we are looking at several days of sub-freezing weather.”

Stice urged residents to make sure they have enough food and water, take care of their outside animals and cover outdoor pipes. Stice stated if you have to travel, make sure you have blankets, food and water in your vehicle.