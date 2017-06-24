Saturday's Relay For Life of Hutchinson County moves to Borger Community Activity Center

Are you ready to Relay For Life? Hutchinson County's Relay for Life event is set for Saturday, June 24. The event will kick-off with opening ceremonies at 3:00 p.m. at the Borger Community Activity Center (BCAC) located on the Frank Phillips College Campus in Borger and continues to 10:00 p.m. "It is a wonderful opportunity to honor someone currently battling cancer, remember someone lost and to raise funds for the American Cancer Society," said Judy Allen with the organization.

The 2017 event includes a wide array of food, contests, games, entertainment, a live and silent auction, a special Luminaria Ceremony and much more. The Luminaria Ceremony, which begins at 9:30 p.m. is one of the highlights of the annual event.

Relay For Life is a family friendly event. Everyone is invited to come out and have fun, help honor local cancer survivors. remember those lost, support neighbors and friend's teams and help raise money to fight cancer. All the proceeds raised benefit the American Cancer Society.