Sanford-Fritch High School Homecoming Parade set for Wednesday night

The annual Sanford-Fritch High School Homecoming Parade and bonfire is set for Wednesday, September 27. Organizer's announced the parade will start at 6:30 p.m. at the P&K RV Park located at 205 Eagle Blvd. in Fritch. The parade continues down Eagle Blvd. to the high school. A prep rally and bonfire immediately follows the parade at the high school. Come out and show your Eagles Spirit!