Sanford-Fritch board approves purchase of new bus

The Sanford-Fritch Board of Trustees meet for its regular monthly meeting on Wednesday at the SFISD Administration Building.

The meeting was called to order promptly at 6 p.m. by Board President Stacey Boothe. Trustee members in attendance were Boothe, Vice President Billy Rider, Tom Chaney, Mary Lou Lozier, Michael Robinson and Brandon Williams.