Salvation Army thrift store seeking food donations

The Salvation Army thrift store in Borger is holding a campaign it calls Christmas in June.

The store helps supply a food pantry for the homeless, said Director Terri Miller.

The store is running low on canned vegetables, cereal, spaghetti sauce, jellies and canned items such as beans, tuna, meat and soup.

The thrift store, located at 1090 Coronado Circle a stone's throw from the Plaza Restaurant & Bar, is great place to shop, Miller said.

“We have everything from furniture to clothing,” she said. “We have a little of everything.”

Miller said there is not a Salvation Army shelter in Borger; the closest one is in Amarillo.

However, if someone needs shelter, Miller said, they can come into the thrift store or call the store at 806-273-2491and the store can arrange transportation to Amarillo.

Also, anyone needing drug rehab can use the thrift store as a point of contact.

“They can fill out their applications here,” Miller said.

The thrift store is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army was founded in London in 1865 by one-time Methodist circuit preacher William Booth and his wife Catherine.

An international charitable organization, the Army's mission is Bible-based while providing basic human needs such as food, shelter and clothing. That mission can summed up in three words, “Soup, Soap and Salvation.”

Based on 2015 data, The Salvation Army helps more than 30 million Americans annually, with 3.5 million volunteers and 7,500 centers of operation.

For more information, call the above number or visit salvationarmy.org.