Salvation Army in Borger to distribute food to qualifying seniors

The High Plains Food Bank in Amarillo is holding a senior food box distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 17, at The Salvation Army thrift store in Borger, 1090 Coronado Circle.

This is part of the Commodity Supplemental Food Program, which is available to any senior aged 60 years or older who meets the household income guidelines, which can be found by visiting hpfb.org.

The annual gross income limit for a single person is $16,237. For a couple, the limit is $21,983. For each additional household member, add $5,746.

SNAP benefits do not count as income.

To apply, qualifying seniors or their appointed representative must complete a Proxy Form, which can be found on the hpfb.org website. Applicants must bring proper identification and income documentation to the distribution.

Valid forms of identification include: driver’s license, stateID card, birth certificate, permanent resident card, passport, military ID, refugee visa, baptismal certificate and health card.

Once verified, applicants will receive the monthly CSFP food box, which contains $60 to 70 worth of groceries to supplement their diets. Along with working with The Salvation Army in Borger, HPFB also works with the Biblical Wellness Center, Eternal Light and Living Water.

These four agencies provide food directly to clients in the Borger area who need food assistance. The HPFB is the clearinghouse, warehouse and a largely discounted “grocery store” of sorts to the agencies.

For more information, call HPFB at 806-374-8562 or visit the website.