Ribbon cutting held for El Tropico

The Borger Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon-cutting for El Tropico, Borger’s newest sweet-treat destination. Located on the corner of Main and 10th streets, the bright lime and pink business offers a variety of treats perfect for a hot summer day including several different ice cream flavors, paletas (ice pops), fresas con crema (strawberries and cream), agua fresca (fresh fruit drinks) and other frozen beverages.



El Tropico also offers an array of savory menu items including corn in a cup, shrimp cocktail and so much more.



The business is family-operated by Benjamin and Claudia Perez, along with their son Alan Perez and his wife Yasmin.



The business which has been open for about a month has already seen success. “It’s been really great,” Yasmin says of the business, “We opened El Tropico because we felt Borger needed this.”



The company’s founder, Agustin Andrade, is a third-generation ice cream maker. He and his wife, Penelope first opened El Tropico in Amarillo in 2003. The couple soon expanded the Tropico brand in other nearby cities creating Tropico licensees. El Tropico now has five locations including two in Amarillo, Hereford, Perryton, Clovis, New Mexico, Friona and now in Borger.



El Tropico is open every day from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is located at 104 E. 10th St.