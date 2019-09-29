Ribbon cutting held for Bloomin Mesquite

The Borger Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday for Bloomin Mesquite Boutique, a new clothing boutique at 219 N. Main St. Boothe is a Borger High School graduate and now lives in Fritch. Boothe said in a Sept. 10 article in the Borger News-Herald that the new store is an expansion of her online business, which she started about 5 years ago. For more information, call Boothe at 806-898-6149. (photo by Katina Swinney)
Sunday, September 29, 2019
