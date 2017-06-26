Rep. Four Price given top marks by Texas Monthly Magazine

Area State Representative Four Price (R-Amarillo) was named by Texas Monthly as one of the most effective legislators in 2017. Price is serving his fourth term in the House representing District 87. The district serves five Panhandle counties including Carson, Hutchinson, Moore, Potter and Sherman.

Price chairs the House Public Health Committee. The magazine praised his work on several bills and highlighted House Bill 10. The bill designated a state ombudsman to oversee access to behavioral health care and pushed insurance companies to cover treatment of mental health as they do for physical ailments. The bill received bipartisan support in passing both chambers before reaching Governor Abbott's desk. "On the whole," the magazine article said, "Price was one of the session's most effective problem solvers."

Since 1973 Texas Monthly has published a list of the best and worst lawmakers after every biannual meeting of the Texas Legislature.