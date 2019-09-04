Rehearsals in progress for BCT’s production of ‘Seussical’

By TIM HOWSARE

Editor

For one weekend in October, Borger will transform into the mythical land of “Whoville.”

Rehearsals are underway for the Borger Community Theatre’s production of “Seussical the Musical,” which brings to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, Lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination – Jojo.

The performances will be held in the Frank Phillips College auditorium Oct. 18-20.

Stephanie Price is the director and Don Bates is assistant director. Bates also is the founder and current president of BCT. Kandee Ooley is the music director.

Bates said the mission of BCT is to celebrate local talent.

And there will be quite a bit of that local talent in this production, with 27 actors in the cast ranging in ages from 9 to 70 years. There’s also a tech crew, bringing the total of people working on the show to 40, Price said.

Price said this is true community theater, not just because of the large and diverse cast, but also the broad appeal of the show.

“We picked a musical because we wanted something that would appeal to a large audience and that would showcase the talent in our area,” she said. “We have many wonderful singers and actors and wanted to do a large cast show to show that off.”

Price continued: “This musical is Dr. Seuss’ characters brought to life. It will be fun for all ages to see beloved characters take a twist on favorite stories. It will be bright, fun and engaging for everyone.”

Tickets are on sale for $10 or $12 each on the BCT website, https://fpctx.edu/borgercommunitytheatre.

“If people buy now online they can avoid lines at the door,” Price said. “We are truly excited to show off our amazing kids and adults who have worked so hard on this show.”

It is still not too late to get involved with the show, either as a sponsor or helping out with the production itself.

“We have also had generous support from many community sponsors and cannot thank them enough for believing in our theater,” Price said. “They will be showcased in our program and in signage during this show’s intermission but there is still time to help. Contact us if you want to help with props, tech or sponsor the theater.”

Show times are Friday, Oct.18, and Saturday, Oct. 19, at 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2 p.m.