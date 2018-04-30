Projects and volunteers needed for Day of Caring

The Hutchinson County United Way Day of Caring is a community service project that assists with improvement projects for local elderly and disabled individuals. Examples of projects from previous years include:

-Home repairs

-Wheelchair ramp

-Gutters cleaned

-Winterizing home for elderly or disabled

-House keeping

-Carpentry and odd jobs

Due to safety concerns and permit requirements, the following jobs will not be accepted:

-Work requiring permits

-Bathroom remodeling

-Outside paint jobs

-Roofing

-Gas lines

-Plumbing

-Work on rental property

Volunteers from all around the county are available on Saturday June 9, 2018 to assist anyone needing help around the home. Contact 806-274-5662 to submit an application for assistance. The deadline for accepting ob applications is May 11.

To get become a volunteer, contact Wonder Smith at hutchinsoncountyunitedway@zoho.com or call 806-274-5662. Groups of individuals from churches, businesses, schools or civic organizations can volunteer as teams. The deadline to submit your name or names of those in your team to volunteer is May 18.