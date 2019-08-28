Private investigator comments on AG’s decision to suspend Brown case

Phillip Klein claims he was falsely accused by Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office for placing Brown’s cellphone at Lake Marvin

The joint statement last week that Texas Attorney General’s Office, the FBI and the Texas Rangers have suspended their investigation on the death of Tom Brown, the Canadian teenager who disappeared on Nov. 23, 2016, after dropping off two of his friends, sent a shock wave through the Panhandle community.

On Facebook, hundreds of people, including respected Panhandle newspaper columnist Jon Mark Beilue, indicated they were completely sideswiped by the AG Office’s released statement, in particular, the sentence that stated, “There is no viable evidence that would lead a reasonable person to conclude that foul play led to the death of Thomas Kelly Brown.”

Brown’s remains were found in early January near Lake Marvin, a wilderness area about 12 miles from Canadian, by a deputy from the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office.

“How could you not come to the conclusion that it had to be foul play?,” Beilue wrote on his Facebook page. “The AG and law enforcement must think there’s a whole lot of stupid in the Texas Panhandle and we hitched a ride up here on the first turnip truck to believe this absurd conclusion.”

In contrast to the reaction of hundreds — if not thousands — of people who have been following the case, Phillip Klein, whose firm Klein Investigations and Consulting was hired to conduct a private investigation, had a more measured response when interviewed by the News-Herald on Monday.

Asked if he agreed with the AG’s conclusion, Klein said, “The simple answer is we are not there with the AG yet.”

Klein said that as law enforcement agencies they must come up with probable cause and intent that someone killed Tom Brown.

Klein said he attended the meeting in Pampa last week at the 31st District Attorney’s Offi ce where the decision was discussed to suspend the investigation.

“They didn’t come up with any logical conclusions on homicide or suicide,” Klein said. “All we have is a body and we are back to square one. We feel horrible for the AG because they have busted their butts off.”

Klein emphasized that the case is not closed.

“We want everyone to understand that we are going to take a breath and go over what we’ve

done,” he said. “It’s not over — not even close to being over. We are continuing our side of the investigation.”

Klein said that as of Monday afternoon his office in Nederland near Houston had received 17 tips in the past 96 hours.

Then Klein repeated the mantra he has stated in the press and on social media so many times, “If you know something, say something.”

Anomalies

Klein said there are several anomalies, most of which are connected to the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office, that perplex him.

---------------------------------------

Brown’s two friends and the suicide note

---------------------------------------

‘The secrets of Hemphill County’

----------------------------------------

Brown was loved by all who knew him

-----------------------------------------

