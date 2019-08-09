Positive rabies case confirmed in Borger

Texas Department of State Health Services on Thursday, Aug. 8, notified local rabies control authorities of a positive rabies case in Borger.

The notice came after City of Borger Animal Control officers observed rabid behavior in a skunk and sent the skunk for testing. Local authorities are taking all state-mandated measures to ensure notification of citizens in the affected area. Quarantined and high-risk areas have been designated and will remain in effect for 180 days. Animals found at-large in the quarantine area will be quarantined. There is no mandatory quarantine in the high-risk area, it is merely a notification area.

The quarantine area extends from east of Fairlanes Boulevard (FM 1551) to the properly line of the Nutrien Complex and from West Wilson Street (Highway 136) on the north to Fairview Street on the south. The high-risk area extends from Fairlanes Boulevard west to the city limits and from West Wilson on the north to Pinehurst Street on the south.

Borger Animal Control will be setting traps in the affected area, with priority to residences in the quarantine area. According to Texas Health and Safety Code, the quarantine period lasts for 180 days. State law requires all domesticated animals to have up-to-date rabies vaccinations.

During this time, it is urgent for pet owners to ensure all their pet’s vaccinations are current. If residents are feeding feral cats and want to avoid having them captured, the cat needs to be kept in an enclosure. The city is seeking assistance from citizens in the area to set traps at residences in the area. If you would like to help by allowing a trap on your property, call the Animal Shelter at 806-273-0973.

Additional information can be found from the Texas Department of State Health Services at dshs.texas.gov/idcu/disease/rabies/ and on the City of Borger’s website at borgertx.gov/352/Animal-Resources-Information.