Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips Board of Trustees discuss historic Stinnett business

By JESSICA OZBUN

Staff Reporter

The Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD Board of Trustees met for its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 23 at the Heritage Meetin,g Room, located in the Administration building in Stinnett.

Stinnett business owner Terri Rice attended the meeting to discuss the sale of her business, The Tee Pee Hut. The Tee Pee Hut is an iconic, mom-and-pop shop that has been serving lunch to West Texas students for generations. Rice leases the land that the business and building sit on from the school district. She wanted to address the school board to find out if she sold the building whether the same lease agreement that she had with the district would still be an option to the new owners.

“I would seek the boards approval before selling,” Rice said. “I would choose someone with good moral standing.”

Another option would be for Rice to sell the building and have it moved.

Board Trustee Tammy Hamby asked, “Do you think people would be interested in the building without the land?”

Rice answered that she had a couple of people interested in moving the building off the land, but that she would prefer to leave it there.

Board Trustee Toby Nutter said, “It gives the kids an option (for lunch) that’s needed here.” School Superintendent Bill Wiggins added that selling the land is not the best thing “because you never know when you might need that land.”

It was decided that the Wiggins would draft a couple of lease agreements for the board to look over at the next meeting.

The 2019-20 Bid for Milk was also passed at the meeting. Wiggins said that they had received one bid from Market Square, the local supermarket. Market Square would deliver milk three times a week, and could restock if the schools needed more.

The board also voted to nominate Randy Heston and Rodney Franklin, school board members, to the Hutchinson County Appraisal District Board of Directors.

It was reported that enrollment in the district was down from last year. Wiggins discussed that most of this was from Pre-K enrollment. Wiggins said that last year there were 717 students and this year 697.

Wiggins also announced to the Board of Trustee’s that on Oct. 5 the school district would be hosting a marching band festival and Oct. 19 the marching band would participate in the UIL marching band contest at Dick Bivins Stadium in Amarillo.

The next Plemons-Stinnett-Phillips CISD Board of Trustees meeting is set for 7 p.m. on Oct. 21 in the Heritage Meeting Room at the Administration building.w