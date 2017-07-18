Play the Borger Golf & Country Club 2nd annual British Open Challenge and you may win $50
Tom Hinde
Tuesday, July 18, 2017
BORGER, TX
The world's elite golfers have gathered at Royal Birkdale this week for the 146th playing of the British Open. The Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday editions of the Borger News-Herald will feature another reader contest where readers can select the players, by order of finish from first to tenth place, for a chance to win $50. We'll have a random drawing from all entries for a $25 gift certificate too.
All three editions will carry contest entry forms, rules and a listing of all golfers, so it's easy to make your selections and enter. The contest is sponsored by the Borger Golf & Country Club. You can't win if you don't play. Good luck readers!
