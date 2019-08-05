Planning begins for Nov. 2 veterans banquet

Clayton Norton, chairman of the Texas Panhandle Veterans Appreciation Committee, was the guest speaker July 27 at the Borger Rotary Club's regular lunch meeting. A longtime Borger Elks Lodge member, Norton has been chairman of the committee for all 14 years of its existence. The committee plans the annual veterans' banquet, which will be held on Nov. 3 at the Elks Lodge. Norton said the banquet is free to the public, not just veterans, and that attendance has grown to nearly 300. “We need to show our veterans honor and dignity,” he said. The committee will meet every Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Elks Lodge until the event. The lodge is located at West Third Street. Anyone interested in participating on the committee should call Norton at 806-231-7499. (photo by Tim Howsare)