Phillips alumni gear up for homecoming reunion

The Phillips Alumni Association Reunion Committee is preparing to host the 68th annual Blackhawks Homecoming. They will be honoring the 50th anniversary of the PHS Class of 1969.

Other classes having special reunions also will be recognized. A special ceremony will take place in memory of the former Blackhawks who lost their lives this last year. All alumni are encouraged to wear the school colors of orange and black. The homecoming/reunion will be held July 12 and 13, and the Blackhawks are encouraged to attend as many activities as possible.

Following is the schedule of events for Thursday, July 11, through Saturday, July 13, to be held in Borger and Stinnett.

Thursday:

• Informal visiting afternoon and evening at Borger Ambassador Inn or the other hotels for early arrivals.

Friday:

• Golf tournament from 9 a.m. to 2: p.m. at the Borger Municipal Golf Course in north Borger. The $30 per person entry fee includes a pizza lunch, green fee and golf cart.

• From 7 to 10 p.m. there will be an early bird mixer at Fairlanes Baptist Church in Bunavista (refreshments served).

Saturday:

• Registration and visiting from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at the WTHS Cafeteria in Stinnett (coffee and donuts).

• Meeting and program from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the WTHS Cafeteria followed by a catered meal.

• Browsing the Heritage Center in Stinnett from 1 to 3 p.m. Almost 3,000 items will be on display.

• Horseshoe tournament from 3 to 6 p.m. at the horseshoe club site just north of Borger football field.

Attention Golfers! All interested Hawks, spouses, dates or family members are invited to play at the Big Blackhawk Golf Scramble at the Borger Municipal Golf Course (formerly the Phillips Country Club) located in north Borger.

Tee-off time is Friday, July 12, at 9jmiller a.m. sharp. Entry fee is $30 per person. Several local sponsors (many are exes) will again donate money for prizes, and Blackhawks are encouraged to thank them, and continue to give them their business. Please send in your form and return it with your entry fee rather than paying at the club.

The horseshoe tournament will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Horseshoe Club site located just north of the Borger football field right off Bulldog Avenue. Entry fee will be $5 per person. Since it got rained out last year, and you paid the entry fee, no charge this year. Cash prizes will be given for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place winners. Only exes and family members are permitted to sign up to play. Please fill out the horseshoe entry form and return as soon as possible. One change this year--all participants will draw for partners.

The Class of 1969 will be the featured class, celebrating in conjunction with homecoming their BIG 5-0. On Friday they are playing baseball and volleyball in the afternoon at Huber Park. Other activities are planned at the Holiday Inn Express. Darla Caviness, Mike Zink, Ronnie Wood and Nikki Tisdale, are heading up their reunion. Please call Nikki at 806-683-4154 for any questions.

The Class of 1974 is having its 45th at Hip Shot's on Friday night. For questions, call Teresa Harvey at 806-273-6014. The Class of 1979 is having its 40th, and will be including the Class of 78 exes. For more information, call Audie Hatton at 806-570-3531. The Class of 1964 is planning an activity during this homecoming weekend to celebrate its 55th. Any questions, call Sharon Flinn at 512-789-6152. Many classes that will be recognized on Saturday morning are 1959, 1964, 1969, 1974, 1979 and 1984. Some of these classes also have special activities for their class.

One of our special Blackhawks coaches, Demetra "Dede" Prather, will be the featured speaker at the Saturday morning function. She coached 1968-71 and led the lady Blackhawks to two state championships. The alumni is encouraging all former volleyball players who played under Coach DeeDee Prather to make a special effort to attend. The players will be recognized at the Saturday morning meeting. In addition, there will be many prizes, cash prizes and Blackhawk blankets to be given away along with Phillips Blackhawks merchandise for sale. Caps, T-shirts, and umbrellas will be available this year! After the program, a bbq buffet meal will be served and catered by Dyer's Bar-B-Que of Amarillo. The price will be $10 paid right before eating. Please let us know on the Information Form that you return whether you plan to eat so we will have accurate count.

The Phillips Alumni Association continues to not only keep the Blackhawk legacy alive, but also supports our local high school seniors with many scholarships. Last year, the focus was on funding a new scholarship to honor Joel Lynch who taught, coached, and was an administrator for Phillips for many years. We are proud to announce that it is complete. We are now working on funding the new “Freda and Jim Shuttlesworth scholarship.” According to Mona Hendrickson Fannon, Class of 1975,who serves on the Scholarship Committee, “Many perennial scholarships and the Heritage Center allows the legacy of the Phillips Blackhawks to continue even though the high school closed 32 years ago. As our school song ends, “… for Phillips High, we sing our praises forever.” Anyone who attended Phillips schools for even just one day is considered a Phillips Blackhawk. “Once a Blackhawk, always a Blackhawk. Please come and show your support of the Phillips Blackhawks as we remember our hometown of Phillips. “It may be gone, but never forgotten."