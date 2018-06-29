Editor's note: due to a clerical error, we are running this obituary on Facebook and our website with the corrected name.

Peggy Naomi Sanford was born to Sydney and Ruth Wilson Castle in 1929 and she passed on June 24, 2018 after suffering a stroke 22 days after the loss of the love of her life Elmer Sanford. Peggy was raised in Roger Mills County, Oklahoma near Crawford. Her father died in 1935. Her mother approximately 60 years later. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings, Maxine Jefferson, Emma Nan Gordon and Sydney James Castle. 2 siblings survive, Melba Rook and Linda Connelly.

She was married to Elmer Lee Sanford on December 16, 1946. They were together until May 29, 2018 upon Elmer’s passing after 72 years of marriage with lots of joy and a little struggle. Peggy had 4 children, 2 preceded her in death. Carson Victor Sanford died in May 1971 and Nancy Lee Hicks died in February 2018. Peggy is survived by 2 children, Timothy Keith Sanford & spouse Maria of San Antonio, Texas and Penny Sanford Wilson & spouse Mark of Dallas, Texas.

She is further survived by 5 grandchildren, Carla Hicks of Oklahoma City, OK, Ethan Sanford & spouse Nina of Boston, MA, Paige Roby & spouse John of Dallas, TX, Regan McLeod & spouse Kevin of Keller, TX and Thayne Sanford of San Antonio, TX. One grandson Tyrone Lee Hicks preceded her in death May 1988. She is further survived by 8 great grandchildren; Tyler Arnett & spouse Lisa of Alabama, Trent and Tate Hadley of Oklahoma City, OK; Hudson and Emma Roby of Dallas, TX; Maddox and Leighton McLeod of Keller, TX; Leila Sanford of Boston, MA. She has one great/great grandchild, Harper Arnett of Alabama.

She thrived in support of her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Mom / Mammy will be greatly missed by all that she thrived to support. We know her passing gives comfort to her husband waiting for her arrival in the afterlife.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 30, 2018 at 2:00 PM at Stinnett Church of Christ. Interment will follow at Stinnett Cemetery.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, at Brown's Chapel in Stinnett, from 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM.

Services are entrusted to Brown Funeral Directors, Stinnett.