Payne transferred to state prison

Aaron Dale Payne, who on July 22 pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14, has been transferred from the Hutchinson County Jail to a state prison near Abilene.

Payne is now at the J Middleton Transfer Facility.

An official at that prison said that inmates sent to J Middleton are there temporarily. She said an inmate could be there for one night or for as long as two years until there are sent to another state facility.

Payne’s projected release date is June 4, 2034, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice website.

Payne was sentenced to 15 years and credited for 47 days of back time for his jail detention.

Payne, his attorney, the state’s attorney and the victim’s family agreed to the plea deal rather than holding a jury trial, in which the victim could be called to the stand to testify.