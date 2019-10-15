Park superintendent and wife call Fritch home

Lake Meredith National Recreation Area stretches across Hutchinson, Moore and Potter counties and encompasses 404,000 acres, according to the National Park Service website. The recreational area is made up of a vast river bed and a man-made lake that brings over a million visitors to the area each year.

Located just a few miles from Lake Meredith is Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument. Both Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries are operated by the NPS, which is run by the federal government.

Eric Smith, superintendent of Lake Meredith and Alibates Flint Quarries, has a vast work history with the NPS that stretches back almost 20 years. He took over as park superintendent of Lake Meredith National Recreation Area and Alibates Flint Quarries National Monument in November of 2018.

