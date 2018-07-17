Parent Meetings and 1st Day of Practice for Fall Sports

Tennis:

There will be a parent meeting for all high school tennis players on Monday, July 23rd, at 7:00 pm at the Tennis building.

The first practice will be on July 30th from 7:00 am to 10:00 am at the HS tennis courts.

Cross Country:

There will be a parent meeting for all middle school and high school runners on Tuesday, July 24th, at 6:30 pm in the media center at Borger High School.

The first HS practice will be on July 30th at 6:00 am. Practice the first week will be at the middle school track.

Volleyball:

There will be a parent meeting for all high school volleyball players on Monday, July 30th at 7:00 pm in the Tex Hanna gym.

Tryouts will begin at 8:00 am on August 1st at the Tex Hanna gym.

Football:

There will be a parent meeting for all high school football players on Sunday, August 5th at 3:00 pm in the media center at BHS.

Middle School volleyball, football and cross country workouts will begin on the first day of school, August 27th.