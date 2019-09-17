Overview of city’s FY2019-20 budget

Editor's note: The Borger City Council approved at its Sept. 17 meeting the tax rate of $0.863490 per $100 of property.

The City of Borger provided to the Borger News-Herald a PDF of the budget presentation it made to the public on Sept. 3.

The 37-page color document includes lots of pie charts, bar graphs, dates and figures.

In this article, the News-Herald will highlight some of the details from that document.

Public safety (police and fire) accounts for 55% of the City of Borger’s general fund expenditures, while public works accounts for 22% and other governmental expenses accounts for 23%.

For the Water/Sewer Fund, which brings in substantial revenues for the city, industrial water sales account for 54% of funding; retail water sales, 24%; sewer sales, 19%; and 3% for other sources.

Expenditures by category for the Water/Sewer Fund are 47% for water; 19% for sewer; and 34% for debt service.

Significant expenditures are $449,952 for personnel services; $1,447,044 for equipment fund purchases; $270,000 for the comprehensive plan; $70,000 for Big Keeper playground equipment; $167,000 for a new refuse side loader; $210,500 for a wheel loader; and $181,000 for 2018-19 budgeted fire apparatus.

General fund capital projects include the master drainage plan (MDP), $230,000; MDP reimbursement grant -$172,500; Fifth/Seventh drainage project (CDBG), $725,000; CDBG reimbursement grant, -$269,588; downtown revitalization (parking) $530,000; DTR reimbursement grant, -$350,000; downtown; and Cofield/Huber gazebo, $30,000.

Project totals are $1,515,000 with a net of $722,912.

Water/sewer capital projects include Main Street water/sewer, $496,250; McGee sewer, $468,490; Bulldog lift station, $400,000; West Well Field Tank/Pump Station, $500,000; for a total of $1,864,740.

According to numbers provided by the city, the taxpayer impact for home values for FY2019-20 will stay the same as the current year. The current rate for a $50,000 home, which is an average value in Borger, is $431.75 and the proposed rate for FY2019-20 is $431.75.

At the high end, the rate for a $200,000 home will stay the same at $1,726.99.

Refuse rates for FY2019-20 will see small increases. The solid-waste collection rate will go up from $25.50 to $26 and the solid-waste tipping fees will go up from $50 to $51.50.

Water rates per meter size also will see small increases. The rate for ¾ meter will stay the same at $16.50. The rate for 1 meter will go from $17.74 to $18.98, 1.5 meter, $22.69 to $28.88; 2 meter, $27.64 to $28.78, or an increase of just over $11. The per 1,000 gallon rate will go down from $3.20 to $3.15.

The base rate for sewer will stay the same at $17.50. The per 1,000 gallon rate will go up from $3.10 to $3.25.

At is regular meeting on Sept. 10, the City Council approved first reading for the adoption of a combined tax rate of $0.863490 per $100 of property.

The City Council will hold the last reading on the tax rate and vote on its approval at 1:30 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 17, at City Hall, 600 N. Main St. Meetings are streamed live on the city’s Facebook page, where they also can be watched after the meetings. For more information, call 806-273-0900.