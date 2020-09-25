One killed in pedestrian vs vehicle accident
Source Texas Dept. of Public Safety
(Note: the Borger News-Herald does not alter reports from state police)
Vehicle vs Pedestrian Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1
Date & Time: Thursday – 9/24/20 – Approximately 12:30 a.m.
County: Moore
Location: US 87 – Approximately five miles south of Dumas.
Posted Speed Limit: 75
Weather/Road Conditions: Clear – Dry paved road.
Vehicle 1: 2004 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.
Driver: Not injured – 31-year-old male, of Ingalls Kansas.
Seat belt worn: Yes.
Pedestrian: Deceased – Jerry Rodriguez, 50, of Dumas. Died on scene.
Pronounced deceased by Moore County Justice of the Peace, Barbara Mulanax.
Crash Details:
Vehicle 1 was southbound on US 87 when a pedestrian crossed the roadway and failed to yield right of way to Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 struck the pedestrian. Vehicle 1 came to rest on the southbound improved shoulder facing south.
Note: Crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.
Category: