One killed in pedestrian vs vehicle accident

Source Texas Dept. of Public Safety

(Note: the Borger News-Herald does not alter reports from state police)

Vehicle vs Pedestrian Number Injured: 0 Number Killed: 1

Date & Time: Thursday – 9/24/20 – Approximately 12:30 a.m.

County: Moore

Location: US 87 – Approximately five miles south of Dumas.

Posted Speed Limit: 75

Weather/Road Conditions: Clear – Dry paved road.

Vehicle 1: 2004 Peterbilt truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

Driver: Not injured – 31-year-old male, of Ingalls Kansas.

Seat belt worn: Yes.

Pedestrian: Deceased – Jerry Rodriguez, 50, of Dumas. Died on scene.

Pronounced deceased by Moore County Justice of the Peace, Barbara Mulanax.

Crash Details:

Vehicle 1 was southbound on US 87 when a pedestrian crossed the roadway and failed to yield right of way to Vehicle 1. Vehicle 1 struck the pedestrian. Vehicle 1 came to rest on the southbound improved shoulder facing south.

Note: Crash remains under investigation. Information may change, be corrected, or added based on the investigators findings.