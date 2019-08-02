Nutrien donates to upcoming fishing tournament

Charles Kerr, right, president of the Lake Meredith Small-Fry Fishing Tournament Association, recently accepted a donation from Bryan Triplett, general manager of the Borger Nutrien Plant. The annual tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 24, at Stilling Basin at Spring Canyon in the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area. Preregistration can be made online at meredith-small-fry.org. For more information, contact Kerr at meredith.small.fry@gmail.com or 806-275-0302. (courtesy photo)