Next Tuesday is last day to enter Dec. 2 Christmas Parade

By TIM HOWSARE

Editor

The deadline is approaching to enter your float in the Borger Chamber of Commerce’s annual Christmas Parade.

Applications can be picked up at the chamber offices, 613 N. Main St., and must be returned by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

The parade will be held on Monday, Dec. 2. Chamber Executive Director Beverly Benton said the annual Christmas Parade, is followed by the tree lighting, which is always held on the first Monday in December.

Line up for the parade begins at 6 p.m. and the parade will start promptly at 6:30 p.m.

The parade begins at Grand and Main streets, and entries will line up on Grand Street facing east.

Following the parade, Santa Claus will be downtown to turn on the lights to the Christmas tree, which is located at Main and Sixth streets. The tree is provided by the City of Borger.

The Texas Panhandle Youth Choir and the Texas Panhandle Community Choir will sing carols. The choirs are directed by Johnny Miller.

Following the carols, a Christmas cartoon will be shown on a screen in front of City Hall.

Benton said there will be numerous businesses serving hot chocolate and hot cider. Borger Federal Credit Union will serve hot cider at the chamber offices, Benton said.

“This event ushers in the Christmas season for Borger with many activities to follow in the days after,” Benton said.

For more information, call the chamber at 806-274-2211.