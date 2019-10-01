New owner at Jim’s Diamond Shop

After 25 years of ownership by Jim Bridwell — the “Jim” in Jim’s Diamond Shop in downtown Borger — the business now has a new owner, Brisa Baldermama Clark.

Clark is a 2013 graduate of Borger High School.

“My husband and I are pleased and excited to announce I will be the new owner of Jim’s Diamond Shop!,” Clark said in a Facebook post. “I have worked on and off under the supervision of Jim for the past five years.”

Clark went on to say she is grateful to carry on the tradition of this business that Bridwell started in 1994. “Jim will continue doing the jewelry repairs until I have fully learned the skill of jewelry repairing,” she said. “I’m blessed that Gloria whom has worked here for 18 years will remain.

“I want to wish Jim good luck as he starts his new journey! Jim, I am so thankful for you!”

The store is celebrating its 25th anniversary this month.

On Thursday, Clark will be appearing before the Borger Economic Development Corp., also known as Borger, Inc, to a submit an application for the Small Business Incentive Program, which, among other things, provides reimbursements for local business owners who make improvements to their businesses.w