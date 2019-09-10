New clothing boutique opens in Borger

Now that Kyle Boothe and her husband Tyler have made it through the challenge of bringing three sons into the world, Boothe said she was up for a new challenge — opening a small clothing store called Bloomin Mesquite Boutique.

The store opened about three weeks ago in the former Hot Shots photography studio at 219 North Main Street.

Boothe is a Borger High School graduate and now lives in Fritch.

Boothe said the new store is an expansion of her online business, which she started about 5 years ago.

“I decided to take on a new challenge and expand into brick and mortar,” she said. “My husband and I were done having kids and we decided to go for a new adventure.”

The couple has three sons, ages 6, 2 and 9 months.

The youngest son, Reed, stays with Boothe at the shop.

“I call him my ‘shop puppy’ because he greets everyone who comes in,” Boothe said.

The boutique sells new clothing for both women and men. Boothe said business has been good so far.

She calls the style “punchy” because it has a Western flair.

The store offers a 20% discount to all teachers.

“I really appreciate teachers a lot,” she said.

For more information, call Boothe at 806-898-6149.