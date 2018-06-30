Neumann & Bailey prepares for new addition

Neumann & Bailey Current Setup
Chris Thompson
Saturday, June 30, 2018
BORGER, TX

If you're looking for a new place to hangout with your friends, a new addition will be coming to Neumann & Bailey within a few months. Neumann & Bailey has partnered with Palace Coffee to bring a full-service coffee bar to their store; with operating hours designed to give people a place to hangout and socialize. Check out today's weekend edition of the Borger News-Herald to learn more about this new addition!

