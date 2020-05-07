Missing hunter’s body possibly found at Lake Meredith

The body of missing hunter Ryan Kennedy possibly has been located at Lake Meredith. After 5 months of scouring the lake, park officials located a human body that may be Kennedy’s. The body has been sent to Lubbock for autopsy and positive identification. Kennedy went missing from Lake Meredith on Dec. 15, 2019 after a weekend hunting trip at Lake Meredith. See the full story in tomorrow’s Borger News-Herald.