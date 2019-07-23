Ministry helps formerly incarcerated women on new paths in life

Sharing Hope Ministry, a nonprofit in Amarillo, was founded in 1999 by a group of women from Paramount Christian Church, now known as Hillside Christian Church, who were praying about an outreach opportunity.

"Not long after they began praying,” special projects coordinator, Stevi Larson, says, “they received a request from a woman, who was in the Randall County jail, for a Life recovery Bible. Not really knowing what God had planned for them, they went ahead and fulfilled the request.” Later, the woman was transferred to a state facility, and those who were incarcerated with her inquired as to whom she received the Bible from. In 1999, Sharing Hope Ministry gave Bibles to two women, and the the following year, the ministry gave 2000 Bibles. The Life Recovery Bible, which is the New Living Translation (NLT), contains healing and recovery devotionals as well as the twelve steps from Alcoholics Anonymous.

Sharing Hope Ministry continues to grow, distributing Life Recovery Bibles to women in the Potter and Randall County jails, women’s prisons in all fifty states, and rehab facilities. In addition to the Life Recovery Bible distribution, there are Bible studies and prayer correspondence. In 2011, Sharing Hope Ministry opened Patsy’s Place transitional Home in Amarillo for women who have been released from prison who either do not have anywhere to go or do not want to return to the same environment that led to their incarceration. Patsy’s Place is a one-year Christ-based transitional home. As part of the program, women participate in cognitive thinking and financial skills classes, Bible studies, as well as mentorship and a financial coach. Then, after four months, the women can begin actively seeking to obtain employment and saving for a car. “They learn everything they need to be a self-sufficient adult,” Larson says.

A group of volunteers, called Patsy’s Pearls, coordinate events for those in Patsy’s Place, such as graduations, birthday parties and Thanksgiving dinner. The center for advancement opened in 2017, which includes a food pantry, clothing closet, and educational programs. Larson says, "Awareness is always a good thing. For people to know that we’re here and what we’re doing is super important. Anyone can have a friend or family member who struggles with addiction, goes through a bad time, and ends up in prison. So, to be able to have that awareness through the communities in the Panhandle shows these families that we’re here to help.”

For more information about Sharing Hope Ministry, call 806-358-7803 or visit sharinghopeministry.org